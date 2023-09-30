UN: no reports of mistreatment of Armenians leaving Karabakh

30 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said it has not received reports of maltreatment of Armenians fleeing Khankendi to Armenia.

UNHCR representative in Armenia Kavita Belani told a news conference that there have been no recorded incidences of mistreatment of those fleeing Khankendi.

“There were no recorded incidents or cases of mistreatment against people on the move. The long and the tiring journey, and the congestion is difficult for people. Nobody shared instances of being harassed," Belani said.

UN Mission in Karabakh

This weekend, a UN mission will arrive in the Azerbaijani region at the invitation of Baku; this will be a UN delegation's first visit to Karabakh in around 30 years.

The mission will include representatives from UN agencies and a technical team from the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. In Khankendi, the mission will identify the humanitarian needs of the region.