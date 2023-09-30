Azerbaijan to keep Davit Manukyan under arrest for 4 months

30 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A measure of restraint in the form of detention for 4 months has been chosen against citizen of Armenia Davit Manukyan, who committed terrorist crimes in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region.

The Sabail District Court considered the submission of the Investigation Department of Azerbaijan's State Security Service against Armenian citizen Davit Manukyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "First Deputy Commander of the Defense Army" and "served" in the rank of "Major General" of Yerevan's fake regime in Karabakh.

At the trial, presided over by Judge Azer Tagiyev, the submission was satisfied.

The court elected a measure of restraint against Davit Manukyan in the form of detention for 4 months.

David Manukyan was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint two days ago and brought to criminal responsibility as an accused.

What crimes does Davit Manukyan commit?

Substantial suspicion was established that Manukyan had committed criminal acts under several articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan: