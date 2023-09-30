Ilham Aliyev: Armenia had chance to tidy ties with Azerbaijan after Patriotic war

30 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia had a chance to normalize relations with Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, there was a chance to normalize relations with Armenia after the Second Karabakh war, but they had to put down all their territorial claims and stop articulating contradictory statements.

He recalled that on one hand, the Armenian leader recognized the Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and on the other hand, on the second of September, he sent a letter of congratulations to the leader of the fictitious regime with respect to its independence.

"So how can that match? That meant again the territorial claim against us after three years of a miserable defeat of the Armenian army, when, according to their information, they had more than 12,000 deserters, and they ran away from our territories like sprinters," Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev advised everyone who has negative plans against Azerbaijan not to test Baku’s patience.