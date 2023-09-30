Return to Shusha: city being prepared to welcome residents

30 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Construction of the first residential complex in Shusha will be completed by the end of this year, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum.

The Shusha city management plan has been developed very effectively

“After this, in the shortest possible time, we'll first ensure the return of about 400 families to Shusha, and next year the construction of another residential complex of 17 buildings will start. We'll try to complete the process as soon as possible,” Karimov noted.

Shusha has the status of a historical reserve, and this will be reflected in the residential buildings that will be built there.

"There will be large green areas in the residential areas of the city. All aspects are taken into account during the construction, especially the historical significance of the cultural capital," Karimov said.

It is also planned to commission boutique hotels in Shusha, one of which will be commissioned at the end of this year. The central street of Azerbaijan's Shusha, which is currently being restored, will be ready in the middle of next year.

Aydin Karimov said noted that there are no plans to build high buildings in Azerbaijan's Shusha.

According to him, Azerbaijan began a rapid and effective reconstruction after the liberation of the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation, during which historical monuments were destroyed.