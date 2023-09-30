Remains of 500 people found in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

30 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan continues to search for citizens who went missing during the First Karabakh War. At the moment, the remains of about 500 victims have been found in the territories liberated from occupation.

The remains of 500 people have been found in the liberated territories, these are both military personnel and dead civilians, the Deputy head of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Sharafet Hasanov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan's losses during that period are estimated at 4 thousand people. The search for the missing does not stop.

"In the genetic laboratory established as part of the Main Military Medical Diepartment of the State Security Service, we have identified 25 of our martyrs. The process is still ongoing",



Hasanov said.







Earlier, the National Hero of Azerbaijan Riyad Akhmedov, who was an employee of the State Security Service, was identified from the remains.

Today, in Baku a farewell ceremony has been held for the National Hero Riyad Akhmedov. His relatives, comrades, government officials and representatives of the public took part in the ceremony.