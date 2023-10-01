Chechnya considers improving quality of life

1 Oct. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The quality of life in Chechnya will rise to a new level after the creation of a specialized Council in the republic.

The Council for Improving the Quality of Life began to work in the Chechen Republic. The department will implement projects in the field of social life of the republic.

“The Council considers priority projects in the social sphere, and possible outcomes of their implementation,”

- Deputy Prime Minister of the Republican Government Adam Alkhanov said.

He further noted that the republic currently provide aid for families raising children with heart diseases.