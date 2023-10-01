UN mission returns to Karabakh after 30-year break

1 Oct. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A UN mission arrived in Karabakh after a 30-year break. It will assess the humanitarian needs of local residents.

The UN mission, consisting of representatives of various agencies of the world organization, arrived in Karabakh for the first time in three decades.

Its goal is to familiarize itself with the situation and evalutate the humanitarian needs of local residents. On Sunday, October 1, the delegation left in transit through Agdam in the direction of Askeran-Khankendi.

The initiative to invite the mission was voiced by the leadership of Azerbaijan. This was first announced by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. This week, the relevant information was confirmed by Assistant to the Head of State, Hikmet Hajiyev. He stressed that the mission will arrive in the nearest time.