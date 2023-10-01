Fire in Khutrakh extinguished

1 Oct. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Firefighters completely extinguished the fire that engulfed two dozen buildings in the village of Khutrakh. The leadership of Dagestan will assist local residents in restoring damaged houses.

The fire in the village of Khutrakh in Dagestan has been completely extinguished, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the republic informs.

”The fire in the village of Khutrakh, Tsuntinsky district of Dagestan was extinguished,”

– the ministry’s press service reports.

The fire engulfed almost 20 buildings, the fire area was near 800 square meters.

The head of Dagestan promises to help citizens restore damaged houses.

“We have to find out the exact causes of the fire. And we will definitely restore the property together,”

– Sergey Melikov wrote in his Telegram channel.