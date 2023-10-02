Qatari media report on Khankendi Armenians situation

2 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The crew of Al Jazeera has visited the city of Khankendi to witness the Azerbaijani authorities doing everything to integrate the Armenian population into the new realities.

Osama Bin Javaid, Al Jazeera reporter, has refuted the accusations that Azerbaijan is allegedly "forcing Armenians to leave Khankendi".

"Everyone we have spoken to, including the ICRC staff, found no real cases, where people were actually forced out their homes or had to face any abuse from the Azerbaijani side," he said.

In fact, Azerbaijan not only does not force Armenians to leave Karabakh, but also makes every possible effort to reintegrate them into the social, cultural and economic framework of the country, Osama Bin Javaid added.