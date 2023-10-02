Shooting continues in Khankendi

2 Oct. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This evening, a Russian-Azerbaijani patrol was fired upon in Khankendi by an unknown person, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

“One violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded. In the city of Khankendi, an unknown person fired at a joint Russian-Azerbaijani patrol with a sniper weapon. There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani side and Karabakh, is conducting an investigation into this fact,”

- the message from the Russian Ministry of Defense reads.