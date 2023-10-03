3 Oct. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN is interested in restoring the grain deal. The head of the organization is seeking its restoration.

UN Secretary General António Guterres insists on restoring the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“The Secretary General remains committed to ensuring that as much Ukrainian grain and Russian fertilizer as possible is brought to the market. He and his team continue to make efforts to achieve this,”

- Representative of the Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said.

Earlier, the head of the Russian state said that the grain deal, which ceased to operate this summer, could be restored, but only after the demands of the Russian side are met.

During negotiations with Putin, the Turkish President stated that the West should stop sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation. He also noted that most of the grain previously went not to needy Africa, but to well-fed Europe.