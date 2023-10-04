First VP of SOCAR passes away

4 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

First vice-president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, has passed away on October 3.

Khoshbakht Yusifzade was born in Pirshaghy village of Baku in 1930. He graduated from the Geology and Exploration Faculty of the M. Azizbayov Azerbaijan Institute of Industry majoring in Mining Engineering and Geology.

He started his career in Gosspetsnefteproyekt (State Special Oil Project) Department of the USSR Ministry of Oil Industry in Baku.

In 1970-1992 he worked as Deputy General Director and Senior Geologist at Khazardenizneft PU. In 1992-1994, he became First vice-president of State Concern Azerineft and Adviser to SOCAR President, before working as SOCAR vice-president on Geology, Geophysics and Field Development in 1994-2004 and SOCAR First vice-president on Geology, Geophysics and Field Development in 2004-2016. He was appointed First vice-president of SOCAR in 2016.