Baku: Armenians that fled Khankendi can return

4 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenians of Khankendi who fled the region can return to their homes, Azerbaijani presidential envoy for special assignments Elchin Amirbekov said.

"The fact is that they made the decision to leave their homes on their own and voluntarily. We regret that. I will say once again that these people, of course, retain the right to return to their homes if they want to," Elchin Amirbekov said.

He noted that Baku had done everything to convince them not to leave their homes.

"For a week now, we have provided them with everything they need in terms of humanitarian aid, and power supply has been restored. Radio and television announcements urged people against panicking," Elchin Amirbekov said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.