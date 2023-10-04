Arayik Harutyunyan interrogated in Baku

4 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former so-called "head" of Armenian separatists in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan Arayik Harutyunyan has been interrogated in Baku, his lawyer Alov Safaraliyev said.

"The testimony he gave will help find answers to many questions,” Safaraliyev said.

According to the lawyer, Harutyunyan’s physical and psychological condition is normal.