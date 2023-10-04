Iran unveils Kaman-19 drone

4 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian army has put into practice the Kaman-19 drone for the first time during a large-scale drone drill.

According to the spokesman of the military exercise, Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh, the electronic warfare units of the four forces of the army carried out electronic warfare practices during the drill.

Sheikh said the electronic warfare units practiced disrupting the communication of drones with their ground base as well as electronic disruption of attacking drones.