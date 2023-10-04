President of Uzbekistan to pay official visit to Russia

4 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Moscow on October 6, who will be in Russia on an official visit.

"There are plans for discussing prospects for the further development of Russian-Uzbek relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, as well as regional and international problems," the Kremlin’s press service said.

The Kremlin said that the talks would end with the adoption of a joint statement by the heads of state and the signing of a number of interdepartmental and commercial agreements.

The press service of the Uzbek leader said earlier that Mirziyoyev would pay an official visit to Russia on October 5-7 at Putin's invitation.