Armenians of Khankendi apply for Azerbaijani citizenship

4 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: State Migration Service of Azerbaijan

Another 15 Armenian residents of Khankendi applied for initial registration. They expressed their desire to obtain citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The process of reintegration continues in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan - 15 people reported their desire to obtain initial registration, the State Migration Service of the Azerbaijan Republic informs.

According to the ministry, 13 representatives of the Armenian population of Khankendi personally contacted the relevant services, the rest - remotely, through the reintegration.gov.az portal, created specifically for these purposes.

How is the reintegration of Armenians in Khankendi organized?

The migration service clarified that an application for reintegration can be submitted through the website. Those interested can apply via call center, instant messenger or chat, or send an email.

In total, 98 requests have been received through the portal so far, most of which are requests from those interested in reintegration, as well as requests for initial registration.