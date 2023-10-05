Türkiye names most valuable candidate country for EU membership

5 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is the most valuable candidate country for EU membership and it is utterly a “lack of vision and populism” to ignore the reality about this matter, according to the permanent representative of Türkiye to EU Faruk Kaymakci said.

He urged to treat Türkiye with justice and equality among the candidate countries, noting that the country’s path should be paved for the membership.