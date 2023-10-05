5 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Armenia signed a document in Europe in which he confirmed that Karabakh is Azerbaijan. The signed declaration also states that Yerevan is committed to efforts to normalize the situation in the South Caucasus.

Today in Granada, on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community, a meeting of the leaders of Armenia, France, Germany and the European Council took place, during which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a declaration recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Council of the European Union reports.

“The parties remain committed to all efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on mutual recognition of the sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 sq. km) and Azerbaijan (86,600 sq. km) that was already mentioned in the statements President of the [European Council Charles] Michel on 14 and 15 May 2023,”

– the document reads.