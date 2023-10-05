Dollar rallies up to 100 rubles

5 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the 2nd time in a week, the dollar rose to 100 rubles.

On Thursday, the dollar exchange rate rose above 100 rubles at the Moscow Exchange; the currency reached this level for the 3rd time in a year and the 2nd time in a week.

On October 5, the dollar once again broke through the psychological threshold of 100 rubles, the rate rose to 100.06 rubles. This is slightly less than on October 3, when the dollar reached 100.23 rubles. Earlier, the USD reached this level only on August, 14.

The euro also rallied to its highs today, exceeding 105 rubles for the first time in a month. In the evening, the European currency was trading at 105.31 rubles.