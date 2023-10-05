Russian peacekeepers scale down their posts in Karabakh

5 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

All observation posts of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh have been scaled down. During the day, the ceasefire regime was never violated in the Azerbaijani region.

Peacekeeping posts in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have been closed, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

"The dismantling of temporary observation posts along the former line of contact of the parties in the Askeran, Agdera and Shusha regions has been completed,”

– the bulletin of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informs.

Over the past 24 hours, peacekeepers have not recorded any ceasefire violations. The fulfillment of tasks by peacekeepers in the region continues.

The situation in the region changed after the Azerbaijani Armed Forces carried out a local anti-terrorist operation in Khankendi. Azerbaijan liquidated illegal military formations in the region within 24 hours, and Armenian politicians, who played the role of the government of the fake regime of Yerevan, announced their self-dissolution. Today, they are under arrest in Baku, the separatist leaders are awaiting trial.