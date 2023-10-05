Azerbaijan had to restore constitutional order in Karabakh, Putin says

5 Oct. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian President stated that Azerbaijan had to restore the Constitutional order in Karabakh. He also noted that the latest events in Karabakh were an inevitable consequence of the Armenian side’s actions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the establishment of constitutional order in Karabakh by Azerbaijan should have taken place sooner or later. He also recalled that Armenia itself recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

“In Prague, in the fall of 2022, under the auspices of Mr. [Charles] Michel (head of the European Council - editor’s note), then the President of France [Emmanuel] Macron and Mr. [Olaf] Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan met. And there they signed a statement, from which it follows that Armenia recognized Karabakh as part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Moreover, the leaders of the delegation, the leaders of Armenia, directly named the area of the Azerbaijani territory in square kilometers, including, of course, Karabakh. And they emphasized that they recognize the sovereignty of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Azerbaijan SSR that once was part of the USSR. As is known, Karabakh was also part of the Azerbaijan SSR. In essence, the main, absolutely key issue, which was the status of Karabakh, was resolved,”

– Vladimir Putin said.