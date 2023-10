6 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A serviceman of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, while on duty, was blown up by an antipersonnel mine on the territory liberated from occupation on October 5 at about 17:00 (GMT+4).

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the victim of mine was wounded in the leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital. The investigation is underway.