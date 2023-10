7 Oct. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatar has introduced a visa-free regime for Uzbekistan.

According to the message of the Qatar National Tourism Council, citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan will be able to stay in the territory of the Middle Eastern country for a maximum of 30 days without a visa.

A passport valid for at least six months and a return ticket will be required to enter the country.

Previously, Uzbekistan became a visa-free destination for Qatari citizens. The corresponding decree was signed this June.