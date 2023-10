8 Oct. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preparations for the evacuation of the population begin in the northern part of Israel. The corresponding order was given by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In the north, there ia border between the State of Israel and Lebanon.

Earlier today, the Lebanese radical party Hezbollah said it could join the attack on Israel launched the day before by Hamas militants. According to a representative of its leadership, this will happen if Tel Aviv continues to act as it does now.