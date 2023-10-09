U.S. to target Iranian refineries?

9 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Republican senator Lindsey Graham made a compelling case for holding Iran accountable for any escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict involving Hezbollah.

"If such an attack occurs, Israel and the U.S. should go after the Iranian oil refineries and oil infrastructure," he said.

Hezbollah is a Shiite political party and militant group based in Lebanon. It is allied with Iran and often acts at its behest. Hezbollah was formed in the early 1980s. Some western countries designate Hezbollah a terrorist organisation.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rockets and missiles fired towards Israeli forces on Sunday.

Some experts believe that Israel doesn't want to get involved with Hezbollah in order to avoid opening a second front.

On Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas carried out the unprecedented attack against Israel.