Turkish Foreign Minister and U.S. Secretary of State discuss situation in Israel

9 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan yesterday. They discussed developments related to the next round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Secretary encouraged Türkiye’s continued engagement and highlighted the United States’ unwavering focus on halting the attacks by Hamas and securing the release of all hostages," the statement reads.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured Ankara will exert every possible effort to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.