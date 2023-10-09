Gaza death toll exceeds 400 Palestinians

9 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 436, Palestinian officials said Monday, as Israel pummels the isolated, densely populated territory with airstrikes in response to the Hamas attack.

The toll includes 81 children and 61 women, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

Some 2,271 people have been injured in Gaza, including 244 children and 151 women, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel has risen to more than 700, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.