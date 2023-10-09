UN resumes monitoring of Karabakh

9 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nation mission has once again arrived in Karabakh today - the second visit since early October.

Members of the mission passed through Aghdam this morning and moved towards Askeran-Khankendi. The representatives of various UN agencies will familiarize with the situation on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the residents.

The UN mission's first visit to Karabakh took place at Baku's initiative on October 1- 2. On October 6, it was reported that another visit to Khankendi by the international organization's representatives was planned in the coming days. The Azerbaijani authorities welcome the UN visits to the Karabakh region.