80 years ago battle of the Caucasus ended

9 Oct. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Stavropol celebrates the day of liberation of the Caucasus from the Nazi invaders. 80 years ago, on October 9, 1943, one of the long battles in the history of the Second World War, the battle of the Caucasus ended.

On October 9, the Red Army liberated the Stavropol region from the Nazis. The invaders, whose target was the oil sources of Baku and Grozny, were stopped and defeated.

It should be noted that October 9 is officially declared the Day of Military Glory in Russia .

The battle of the Caucasus became one of the longest during the Great Patriotic War. It lasted 442 days (from July 25, 1942 to October 9, 1943). The battle played a huge role in the radical turning point during the Great Patriotic War.