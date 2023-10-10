Karabakh university to be duilt in Aghdam

10 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The concept of the Karabakh University is currently being developed, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said at the International Conference on Medical Education held in Baku.

The minister said that the university building will be built in Azerbaijan's Aghdam.

"We want medicine to be taught there. In this regard, we are ready to cooperate," Amrullayev said.

In addition, about six general education institutions will start working in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in 2023.