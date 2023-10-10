Türkiye sends aid to Afghanistan

10 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first plane with humanitarian aid for Afghan Herat departed from Türkiye. This city suffered from powerful earthquakes. The head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of the Republic, Okay Memiş, spoke about this.

"The assistance includes 20 medical personnel, 200 tents, 500 blankets and medicines, which are sent to Herat",



Memiş said.

He noted that a second plane was preparing to take off, which would deliver everything necessary for the affected Afghan population. In addition to this, rescue squads went to Herat. They would be involved in clearing the rubble.

According to the official, Türkiye is ready to provide assistance to any part of the world, wherever the disaster occurs.