Russian Foreign Ministry issues statement on Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

11 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The situation in Karabakh has changed radically over the past year and the Russian peacekeepers’ activity in the region will be adapted to new conditions, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"The Armenian prime minister recognized the Karabakh region as Azerbaijani territory at a summit held under the EU aegis in Prague in October 2022 and reaffirmed his position at the summits in Brussels in May and June this year," Maria Zakharova said.

She noted that the situation in Karabakh has changed radically over the past year.

The spokesperson recalled that some stationary and temporary observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have already been dismantled.