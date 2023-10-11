Escalation in Middle East threatens energy sector, Putin says

11 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Putin called the Palestinian-Israeli conflict a threat to the stability of the global energy market. According to him, Moscow sees a resolution to the conflict in the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The Russian leader said that further escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict could destabilize the world energy market.

“Whether it will be possible to somehow calm the situation in the near future is unknown, but we must strive for this, because the expansion of the conflict zone can lead to serious consequences, including in the energy sector,” – Vladimir Putin said.

He also expressed hope that common sense will prevail amid the crisis in the Middle East.