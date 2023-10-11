Putin, Aliyev to meet in Bishkek

11 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The meeting of the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan will take place tomorrow in Bishkek, Vladimir Putin announced himself. The agenda of the negotiations includes Karabakh and bilateral relations.

The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan will hold negotiations at the CIS summit in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Vladimir Putin announced today.

"I will meet with President Aliyev within the framework of the CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan,”

– the Russian leader said.

The assistant to the head of the Russian state, Yuri Ushakov, revealed that the meeting will be held tomorrow.