Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan to prevent all steps against sovereignty and integrity

12 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned and rejected the unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan made by Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna during her speech at the Senate.

According to the ministry, Colonna’s allegation that the settlement of Armenians from Azerbaijan without the use of any force was allegedly planned by Baku demonstrates that France is interested in continuing its insidious and imaginary policy.

The foreign ministry stressed that if France guides Yerevan in the right direction in last three years after the 44-day Patriotic War, this would be a real contribution to peace and security in the region.

The ministry recalled that speaking with Baku in the language of threat and pressure cannot give any result, and such destructive actions must be stopped immediately. The ministry noted that all steps against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country will be resolutely prevented.