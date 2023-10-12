Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan begin negotiations in Bishkek

12 Oct. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev have started in Bishkek.

Let us remind you that during the announcement of negotiations with his Azerbaijani counterpart, the head of the Russian state stated that he was going to discuss with Aliyev the construction of the North-South international transport corridor among other topics. In addition to this, bilateral cooperation in the economic, energy and industrial spheres is on the agenda of the negotiations.

Earlier, the Kremlin noted that the leaders would discuss the situation around Karabakh. It includes issues of peaceful integration of the local Armenian population into the legal field of Azerbaijan, and compliance with their internationally recognized rights and freedoms.

The Heads of the republics will also discuss options for extending the work of the Russian peacekeeping contingent after 2025

On Friday, Putin and Aliyev, together with other CIS leaders, will participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS