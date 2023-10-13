Regular flight connects Grozny and Jeddah

13 Oct. 9:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Uzbek low-cost airline Centrum Air begins opearting flights between Chechnya and Saudi Arabia.

"Grozny Airport, together with the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Chechen Republic and with representatives of the Centrum Air airline, is opening a flight for the minor Hajj. Previously, we had charter flights to Jeddah, but now we are starting to operate them on a regular basis",



the Head of Grozny Airport Alvi Shakhgiriev said.

The airline plans to connect Grozny and Samarkand in the future. This will be a new international destination for the Chechen airport, TASS reports.