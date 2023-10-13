Presidents of Russia and Tajikistan meet in Bishkek

13 Oct. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and Tajik leaders are holding talks. Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon met in Bishkek.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced that the parties would discuss various aspects of cooperation between the countries. Thus, it is planned to touch upon security issues, in particular the work of the 201st military base. In addition to this, issues of economic cooperation are on the negotiations' agenda.

"Now I’m ready to discuss with you the state, prospects of our countries, international and regional issues",



Emomali Rahmon