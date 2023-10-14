Baku: Armenia must provide maps of minefields

14 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of victims of Armenia's mine terror has reached 333 people, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"Mines planted by Armenia continue to kill and injure Azerbaijanis. Today 1 more civilian died, 1 was wounded, the number of victims reached 333. The international community should not turn a blind eye to this threat, it should call on Armenia to provide accurate maps of minefields," the ministry said.

As a result of an anti-tank mine explosion in Ashagi Veyselli village of Fuzuli district on October 13, the driver of a Gazelle car was killed and the driver of a KAMAZ truck was injured.