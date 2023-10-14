Hezbollah launches attack on Israel

14 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Hezbollah has joined the war between Israel and Palestine. For the moment, the organization is shelling Israeli positions near Shebaa Farms.

Today, on the accounts of the Lebanese Hezbollah group on social networks, an announcement was published informing on the start of active military operations against Israel. The group has carried out a number of artillery strikes on IDF positions.

According to Hezbollah representatives, the attack is aimed at Shebaa Farms, currently controlled by the Israeli army. It is specified that the strikes are carried out by remote-controlled missiles and mortar shells.

Hezbollah emphasized that military operations are being conducted only against IDF positions near Shebaa.

Previously, experts warned that Hezbollah could engage in hostilities against Israel if the IDF launches a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The day before, the Israeli army carried out the first local raids in northern Gaza using infantry and tanks.