Israel launches major offensive against Hamas

14 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF website

The IDF announces the start of a major operation against Hamas military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at a military base close to Gaza to announce the “next stage” of the Israeli operation.

This evening, the IDF press service reported the start of a massive attack on military installations of the Palestinian Hamas group deep on the territory of the Gaza Strip.

Representatives of the Israeli army emphasized that the attack is carried out only against legitimate targets from where terrorist attacks on Israeli territory are carried out or coordinated.

According to the IDF press service, the army was fully prepared for the transition from missile attacks and artillery shelling to a full-fledged ground operation.

The head of the Israeli government arrived at the IDF base near the Gaza Strip and inspected the condition and morale of the military. He announced the beginning of the “next stage” of retaliatory actions against Hamas, that continues to carry out daily attacks against populated areas of Israel.

Netanyahu did not specify the details of the IDF military operation. The servicemen emphasized that they are ready to fulfil their duty.