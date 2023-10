15 Oct. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Republican Seismic Service Center of the National Academy of Science of the Azerbaijan Republic reported an earthquake in the southern part of the country.

Tremors were recorded in the Lerik region of Azerbaijan, their magnitude was 3.6. The source was located at a depth of 19 km.

Seismologists report that the earthquake occurred at 06:01 local time.

Earlier, tremors were recorded in the Lankaran region, the magnitude of which was also 3.6. The outbreak was at a depth of 12 km.