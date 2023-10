15 Oct. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Turkish Coast Guard, a 200-meter cargo ship blocked the Bosphorus Strait for several hours.

The ship sailing under the flag of the Bahamas was heading to Spain from Bulgaria. The ship blocked the Strait for 4 hours due to a rudder malfunction.

It is noted that the cargo ship has been towed to the Ahırkapı pier in the southern part of the Bosphorus near the Sea of Marmara.