Prominent film director killed in Iran

16 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of Iran's most prominent film directors, Dariush Mehrjui, has been found dead alongside his wife.

Mehrjui and his wife were discovered at their home with neck wounds indicating that they had been stabbed to death.

"During the preliminary investigation, we found that Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were killed by multiple stab wounds to the neck," chief justice of Alborz province Hossein Fazeli-Harikandi said.

The circumstances surrounding their death are unknown. Police said there were no signs of forced entry and no damage caused to the doors of their home.

Born in Iran in 1939, Mehrjui rose to prominence in the 1960s as a leading contributor to the Iranian New Wave filmmaking movement.