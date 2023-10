17 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's AzerEnergy has commissioned 12 substations in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, President of AzerEnergy Baba Rzayev said.

So far, the OJSC has laid more than 700 km of high-voltage power transmission lines.

Baba Rzayev also noted that all substations are connected to Azerbaijan's unified energy grid.

He reminded that just four days after Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures, Khankendi city was connected to Azerbaijan's energy grid.