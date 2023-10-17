Brussels shooting: suspected gunman killed by police

17 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two Swedish people were killed and one was injured when a gunman opened fire in Brussels on Monday night.

The shooting took place about 5km from the stadium where Sweden were due to play Belgium in a Euro 2024 qualifier. It happened shortly after 7pm local time - around 45 minutes before kick-off - causing the match to be called off at half-time. More than 35,000 fans were kept in the King Baudouin Stadium as armed officers searched for the attacker.

After the shooting, the gunman escaped, leading to a manhunt across the Belgian capital.

Shortly after the shooting, a man who claimed to be the gunman appeared on social media in a video in which he claimed to be a member of the ISIS terrorist group banned in Russia.

Suspect shot after manhunt

Belgian authorities raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital as they searched for the gunman, who was at large on Monday night.

The man suspected of the attack was shot in a cafe in Brussels on Tuesday morning, Belgium's interior minister Annelis Verlinden said.