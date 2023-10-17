Ilham Aliyev calls closure of Karabakh conflict issue great happiness

17 Oct. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

At a meeting with residents of the Fizuli region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the closure of the issue of the Karabakh conflict.

"The issue of the Karabakh conflict is completely closed. This is great happiness",



Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that by the end of the first stage of the "Great Return" program, 22 thousand people would live in the Fizuli region, and 140 thousand people would live in the Karabakh economic region and Eastern Zangezur. Aliyev called this a minimum indicator.