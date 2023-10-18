Azerbaijan stands for creation of State of Palestine

18 Oct. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Jeyhun Bayramov said that Baku is concerned with the escalation in the Middle East. He emphasized that Azerbaijan supports Palestine's struggle for statehood.

The head of Azerbaijani diplomacy, Jeyhun Bayramov, called on Israel and Palestine to immediately cease hostilities in the Middle East.

He noted that Baku is concerned about the escalation in the region. The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan supports Palestine's struggle for statehood.

In addition, Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan’s position in resolving the conflict between the parties. According to him, Baku stands for the creation of a Palestinian state with the capital in East Jerusalem.

He added that Azerbaijan allocated $1.6 mln to support refugees from Palestine.