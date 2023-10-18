How long will cable car stay closed in Yalta?

18 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities closed the cable car in the Crimean Yalta. The reason is violations during the operation of the cable car, identified by Rostekhnadzor.

Residents and guests of Yalta will not be able to use the cable car for a long time: it is closed due to the fact that it has become dangerous to the lives of passengers, the Crimean department of Rostechnadzor informs.

The agency found that mandatory safety requirements for the Koreiz facility were violated.

“It has been established that periodic technical inspection of the hazardous production facility is not carried out,”

– Rostechnadzor announced.

It is clarified that the detected violation poses a threat to the health and life of people. The court suspended the operation of the cable car for 90 days.